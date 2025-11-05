Thursday, November 6, 1975

Mrs. Libby Rexrode was showing us a small silver loving cup trophy for the 1928 Girls Basketball Championship with quite a story. No one knows where it has been but, last year, the grandchildren of Mrs. Susie Rogers found it in Swago Creek. They saw Libby’s name on it and gave it to her. She had it repaired.

The Champion Girls Class Tournament 1928 team: Bunny Hill, Libby Williams, Tucker Rexrode, Jean Price, Louise Smith, Mary Hiner and Margaret McLaughlin.

MARLINTON GRADED SCHOOL

From Mrs. Nancy Currence:

In 1890, Col John T. McGraw, of Grafton, purchased farms known as Marlins Botton for the towns site. He was a promoter, and it is interesting to read of the fight to move the county seat from Huntersville to Marlinton. They didn’t know whether the B&O or the C&O would go through Marlinton. The town was laid off in lots in 1891 and incorporated in 1900 with Andrew Price as the first Mayor.

In 1880, the first school was established in Price Hollow, on land given by Andrew McLaughlin. McLaughlins, Moores, Kees, Prices and Johnsons attended the school. Some of the teachers were: Judge George W. McClintic. Dr. William T. Price, Montgomery Matthews, Miss Emma Warwick, J. W. Price, John McLaughliln, John S. Moore, Uriah Bird and Charles Cook. Charles Cook was a graduate of Brown University and came south during the Civil War as one of Mosby’s Men and married in Edray…

Early 1900s, the “new school” was built and was the building across from the Marlinton United Methodist Church and was recently town down.

Among the teachers in this school were: Mrs. Verdie B. Mann, Mrs. Rella F. Yeager, Dora Brownlee, Annie V. King, J. E. Tipton (Washington and Lee graduate), Horace Lockridge, John Syden- stricker, Mary Frances McNaulty (mother of Nancy Currence), T. D. Moore, Davis Barlow, Sallie W. Wilson and Judge Summers H. Sharp.

1890-1891, A. M. Byrd established a school to teach advanced studies. He ran it like a military school, and they used Confederate uniforms and muskets in their drills. It was in the old Harlow Waugh building that used to be near the river bridge across from the hospital.

In 1906, the Brick Marlinton Graded School was built…

In 1916, the citizens voted 359 to 188 to build a new high school, cost not to exceed $10,000. During his time, high school classes were held in the courthouse.

In 1926, a new addition to the high school was built at a cost of $40,000.

At one time, a dormitory for female students and teachers was planned, but didn’t get past the discussion period.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Danny Meeks, of Arbovale, a daughter, Angela Dawn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wayne Parker, of Huntersville, a son, Jerry Wayne Parker, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Calhoun, of Marlinton, a daughter, Kristi Jean.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Beverage, of Marlinton, a daughter, Kathy Katrina.

DEATHS

Brown Campbell, of Dunmore, died November 4 in the McGuire Veterans Hospital in Richmond, Va. Service will be held at the Baxter Presbyterian Church. Full obituary next week.

– – –

Dock Gibson died November 4, in Denmar State Hospital. Service will be held at Mary’s Chapel on Elk with burial in the Gibson Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Sadie C. Hill, 86, widow of William P. Hill, of Hillsboro, died November 2, 1975, at the home of her daughter, Kathleen deKraft, in Richmond, Virginia. Funeral service was held in VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Dolly deKraft Smith, 63, of Montgomery, Alabama, died November 1, 1975. She lived in Marlinton for many years. Graveside service was held in the Presbyterian Church Cemetery at Amelia Courthouse, Virginia.

– – –

George Anglin, of Rainelle, died in Denmar State Hospital. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Emerson Salisbury Newman, 78, of Buckeye, a son of the late Claude Davis and Mertie Waybright Newman. He was a farmer and a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Olin Ray Mallow, 83, of Upper Tract, Pendleton County, a son of Jacob M. and Virginia F. Judy Mallow. Funeral service from the Mount Hope Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery.