Josephine Carpenter Sydenstricker, age 83, of Millboro, Virginia, died Friday, December 1, 2017, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.

Born July 20, 1934, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Virginia Cochran Carpenter.

Josephine was a homemaker and former cafeteria manager at Sharon Elementary School. She enjoyed working word puzzles, reading, dirt track racing and was a fan of wrestling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death December 30, 2008 by her husband, Harry William Sydenstricker, Jr., whom she married January 31, 1952; and five sisters, Dottie Agnor, Bonnie Clendenin, Annalee Hammer, Alice Mongold and Junie Baker; and a great-granddaughter, Morgan Guy.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Simmons, and husband, Ronnie, of Millboro, Virginia, and Chip Ingram, and Charlie Bryant, of Millboro Springs, Virginia; a son, Charlie Bill Sydenstricker, and Linda Woodzell, of Hot Springs, Virginia; two sisters, Mikie Shinaberry and Zoe Sullivan, both of Marlinton; eight grandchildren, Donald Angle, Missy Guy, Shawn Sydenstricker, Joey and Nikki Simmons, Mari and Troy Riley, Allen and Megan Ingram, Sha and Chris Bane and Lilee Bryant; 13 great-grandchildren, Allen, Joseph, Autumn, Abby, Hayden, Chelsey, Cody, Lexi, Zoey, Kenzie, Karmen, Breanna, Rhaevyn, and Kaylee, who is due any day; great-great-grandson, Weston Simmons; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

