Pocahontas Memorial Hospital held its Annual Christmas Dinner December 5 at Marlinton United Methodist Church. Eighty employees and their families, board members, and special guests came out to celebrate the season and recognize staff receiving Service Awards.

Continuing what has become a PMH tradition, instead of a gift exchange, attendees brought toys to contribute to the Family Resource Network’s Project Christmas to help families in need throughout the county.

PMH Chief Executive Officer Barbara Lay presented service awards to employees at the dinner. The following individuals were recognized:

Five-Year Service Awards: Diane Fleshman, Brittany Judy, Stephen Knight, Luke McElwain, Brandy Moore, Kerrie Ridgeway, Alexa Rogers, Kevin Roy and Susan Wilkins;

10-Year Service Awards: Staci Burns, Richard Chrivia, Dorothy Morgan, Ronald Sharp, Janet Starr and Brandy Wayne;

15-Year Service Awards: Jennifer Barlow, Robyn Beverage, Ronda Rose and Kitty Shearer;

20-Year Service Awards: Waneta Anderson and Phyllis Howard;

25-Year Service Awards: Cheryl Cain, Joyce Doss and Robbie Pyles.