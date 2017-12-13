Richard Vaughn French, age 51, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at his home.

A native of Daniels, Rick was a 1984 graduate of Shady Spring High School. He attended West Virginia University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 1988 and a Master of Public Administration in 1989. He served in the offices of both West Virginia Senator John D. Rockefeller, IV and Congressman Nick Joe Rahall, II.

In 1990, Rick began his 21-year career at the United States Department of Labor where he served in the career Senior Executive Service with roles as Deputy Executive Secretary, Director of Strategic Performance Planning and Deputy Director, Departmental Budget Center. Following his federal career, he returned to his Alma Mater to serve as a full-time resource in the nation’s capital to expand West Virginia University’s focus and prominence in federal and non-governmental circles.

Rick was honored to serve on the boards of several organizations, including the Board of Directors of the WVU National Capital Area Chapter Alumni Association, the WVU Eberly College of Arts and Sciences Visiting Committee, and as Vice President of the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Foundation Board of Directors.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 422 Neville Street in Beckley, Sunday, December 17, at 2 p.m.