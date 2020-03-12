Celina Curry

Celina Evangeline Curry, daughter of Chris and Carrie Burns Curry, of Marlinton, was born Monday, January 6, 2020, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea, and passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her twin sister, Claire Lucille; her older sister, Chloe Mae; maternal grandparents, Larry and Shelia Burns, of Marlinton; and paternal grandparents, David and Roslyn Curry, of Hillsboro.