Joseph Keith Pritt, of California, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away in California.

Born August 31, 1962, he was a son of Juanita Sparks Pritt and the late Kessler Pritt.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Lee Pritt.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son Kessler Wayne Pritt, of California; a sister, Barbara Reinhold, of Scottown, Ohio; three brothers, Robert Pritt, of Renick, Donald Pritt, of Petersburg, and John Pritt, of Hillsboro; two nieces, Savanna Brake, of Petersburg, and Paige Brake, of Hillsboro; a nephew, David Reinhold, of Scottown, Ohio; and his ex-wife, Blanche Sharp Pritt.

Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 26, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

