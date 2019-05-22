James Bryan Morrison, known as “Jim” or “Jimmy” to friends and family, passed from this life Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home in Renick.

Born May 28, 1962, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton, he was a son of Gerry Morrison, of Buckeye, and the late Herb Morrison.

Jim loved his family, friends, and the Lord. He attended Renick Christian Fellowship.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and brothers, William Lee Morrison and Samuel Parker Morrison.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a nephew, Zach Morrison.

Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. Mahlon Petre of Renick Christian Fellowship officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter, or to Lantz Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.lantzfuneralhome.com