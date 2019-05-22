Mary Emogene Wade, age 86, a former resident of Marlinton, until February 2018 when she moved to Elkins, to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Jim Markley, departed this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Valentine Personal Care Home with her daughter, Betty, by her side.

Born September 20, 1932, at Napier, she was a daughter of the late George Jennings Brown and Mary Dolan Brown.

Mary was a homemaker and she loved gardening. In her early years, she sold insurance. Cricket, her little dog, was the joy and sunshine of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Clifford Brown and Cammie A. Wade; brothers, Robert Brown, Tom Brown and Hayward Buck Brown; sisters, Regena Palmer, Gae Brown, Hazel Brown and Mildred K’Meyer.

She is survived by three daughters, Betty Markley and husband, Jim, of Elkins, Wanda Lowe, and husband, Tom, of Snowshoe, and Vera Wade Cahoun, and husband, Frank, of Glen Lyn, Virginia; a son, Curtis Wade, of Minnehaha Springs; a half-brother, Rondale Dolan, of Weston; special friends whom she considered family, Kenneth and Barbara McLaughlin; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Pocahontas County Senior Center for their care and kindness during her illness prior to her moving to Elkins.

Funeral service was held May 20 at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Kenneth McLaughlin officiating. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

The family requests that donations be made in her memory to Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Inc. at 20626 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV 24954

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.kimblefuneralhome.com