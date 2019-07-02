Jack Carroll Sturgill, age 86, of Petersburg, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born November 3, 1932, in Norton, Virginia, he was a son of the late Oscar and Sybil Cole Sturgill.

Jack served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Remey during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a BS in Forestry. He retired from Westvaco Corporation as a forester for the Luke Mill. He owned and operated Sturgill and Sons Christmas Tree Farm for 50 years in Pocahontas County. He was inducted into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame. He also was a member of the West Virginia Forestry Association and member of the Society of American Foresters.

He was member of the Main Street United Meth-odist Church and Petersburg Lions Club. Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, fly fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time at his Christmas Tree farm where he felt close to his Creator. He was a very kind, gentle and compassionate man who always put others ahead of himself.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Huff; and a brother, Bob Sturgill.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia R. Sturgill; four sons, Thomas P. (Jan) Sturgill, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Daniel A. (Linda) Sturgill, of Hickory, North Carolina, Mark K. (Janice) Sturgill, of Petersburg, and Benjamin C. Sturgill, of Brooklyn, New York; four grandsons, Joshua C. Sturgill, Dalton L. Brennan, Wesley J. Sturgill and Brandon Sturgill; one granddaughter, Sarah Sturgill; sister, Dixie (Jim) Hill, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; and a foster brother, William Butch (Donna) Hutchinson, of Norton, Virginia.

Per his request, his cremated remains will be inurned in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Wise County, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church or Gideons International.

Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfuneralhome.com