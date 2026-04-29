ADMINISTRATION TO

CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 22, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14858

ESTATE OF:

TODD EDWARD JONES

ADMINISTRATOR:

Shane Jones

7733 Wesley Chapel Road

Green Bank, WV 24944-9064

ESTATE NUMBER: 14874

ESTATE OF: JOSEPH LEON HEFFERNAN JR.

ADMINISTRATOR:

Chad D. Baldwin

327 Cooper Run Road

Green Bank, WV. 24944

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 17, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/23/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY

FILING WITHOUT ANY

ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES

AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

ESTATE NAME:

LARRY C. THOMAS JR

37185 Garden Drive Unit 4

Shelbyville, DE 19975

ANCILLARY

ADMINISTRATRIX:

JOANNE P. THOMAS

37185 Garden Drive Unit 4

Shelbyville, DE 19975

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 17, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/23/2c

TRUSTEE’S SALE OF

VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

The undersigned Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the authority vested in him by that certain Deed of Trust, dated August 13, 2020, and duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Document No. 209296, in Book No. 389, at Page 453 and modified by Modification Agreement recorded on September 21, 2023 in Document No. 290113 MOD, in Book No. 416, at Page 604 and modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on July 31, 2025 in Document No. 332633 MOD, in Book No. 427, at Page 124, Cody J Skaggs did convey unto Andrew C Skinner, Trustee(s), certain real property described in said Deed of Trust; and the beneficiary has elected to appoint Seneca Trustees, Inc., as Substitute Trustee; and default having been made under the aforementioned Deed of Trust, and the undersigned Substitute Trustee having been instructed by MidFirst Bank to foreclose thereunder, will offer for sale at public auction at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in Marlinton, West Virginia, on June 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM

the following described real estate, together with its improvements, easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in 07 – Little Levels District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:

All of that certain tract or parcel of land, together with the easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situated on Droop Mountain, and on Secondary Route 22, in the Little Levels District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a ½” iron pipe found on the west Right-of-Way of Secondary Route 22, and being a corner to Clyde and Lori Perkins, thence leaving Perkins and with the west Right-of-Way of Secondary Route 22 for the next 7 lines: S 11-25-28 W 27.61 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 17-52-45 W 42.63 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 18-05-11 W 29.49 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 16-55-20 W 25.91 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 13-29-48 W 26.36 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 8-57-51 W 110.47 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 9-45-17 W 112.43 feet to a ½” iron pipe set on the west Right-of-Way, from which a 10″ Poplar tree bears N 75 W 4.30 feet, thence leaving said Right-of-Way and cutting through the lands of Craig and Tiki Hall S 84-07-57 W 293.95 feet to a ½” iron pipe set, from which a 7” White Oak bears S 75 E 3.20 feet, thence N 85-59-32 W 663.54 feet to a ½” iron pipe set in an old fence corner, above an old skid road, a corner to Ralph & Rosemary Hofer, and Craig & Tiki Hall, and on the line of Ronald & Mary Lou Smith, from which a 14″ Pin Oak bears N 48 E 3.00 feet, thence leaving Smith and with Hofer N 26-44-54 E 195.35 feet to a ½” iron pipe set in the middle of an Oak stump, from which a 10” Chestnut Oak bears S 53 E 8.20 feet, thence N 0-30-51 E 287.07 feet to a ½” iron pipe found by a corner fence post, a corner to Hofer and Clyde & Lori Perkins, thence leaving Hofer and with Perkins and running along a fence line for the next 3 lines S 84-33-30 E 480.82 feet to a 22” White Oak found in a fence line bend, thence S 86-16-02 E 270.60 feet to a ½” iron pipe found in a fence line bend, thence S 75-51-04 E 198.85 feet to the point of beginning, containing 9.42 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, LLS, of Dunmore, West Virginia, in November 2001, and as shown on a plat of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 277, at page 227.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Cody J. Skaggs, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Timothy Walton, said Deed bearing date the 11th day of August, 2020, and to be placed of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, immediately prior to this Deed of Trust.

At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have an address of: 212 Russell Scott Rd, Hillsboro, WV 24946.

The referenced real estate will be conveyed with no covenants of warranty, and subject to all covenants, restrictions, easements, rights-of-way and reservations which may be a matter of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office or visible upon the ground, all prior liens and encumbrances, including, without limitation, liens for real estate taxes, incinerator, sanitary and sewer charges. The purchasers at the sale shall be responsible for paying the recording costs and also the tax on the privilege of transferring real property (the cost of the tax stamp to be affixed to the deed). The purchasers shall be responsible for payment of all real estate taxes.

The subject property will be sold in “AS IS” condition. The Substitute Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

TERMS: $8000.00 in cash and/or certified funds as deposit at the time of sale with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the day of sale. Sale is also subject to buyer providing Trustee with information needed for reporting requirements required by Federal Law including FinCen requirements (31 CFR Chapter X) within 15 days from date of sale.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN: In the event that there are Federal Tax Liens against the property, the United States would have the right to redeem the property within a period of 120 days from the date of such sale or the period allowable for redemption under local law, whichever is longer.

Pursuant to the Deed of Trust, the Trustee may postpone the sale by public announcement at the time and place designated or by posting a notice of the same, and act by agent in the execution of the sale. The parties secured by the Deed of Trust reserve the right to purchase the property at such sale.

SENECA TRUSTEES, INC.

5000 Coombs Farm Drive, Suite 104

Morgantown, WV 26508

(304) 413-0044

(304) 292-2918

Toll free: (888) 534-3132

Reference File No. 96298

4/30/2c