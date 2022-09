Joan Mae Cutlip, 84, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Burial will follow in the Wilfong Cemetery on Seebert Wilfong Road.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com