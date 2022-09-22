Elmer D. Dilley 83, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. Born August 11, 1939, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Delmar N. and Leona Irvine Dilley.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery on Fairview Road with Earl D. “Butch” Michael officiating. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Marlinton Masonic Lodge #127.

Visitation will be Sunday at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye from 1 to 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com