Ernest Hanson Friel, 83, of Marlinton, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye, after a few years of declining health.

Born November 2, 1938, near Marlinton, he was the fourth son of the late Arthur Samuel and Hulda Irvine Sharp Friel.

Funeral service will be held at Lantz Funeral Home, 16792 Seneca Trail in Buckeye on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1 p.m.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.

Burial in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.