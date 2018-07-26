Jo Ann Jackson, age 83, of Chesterfield, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Jo Ann enjoyed camping, square dancing, bowling, cards, antiques and trips to Charles Town. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Order of the Eastern Star and was very proud of her first job with the FBI in Washington, D.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Gray Jackson.

She is survived by her children, Walter Jackson, and wife, Joann, William Jackson, and wife, Marleen, and Janice Diehl, and husband, Tom; four grandchildren, Amanda Knestrick, and husband, Mark, Brian Kain, and wife, Yesika, Timothy Jackson, and wife, Sarah, and Adam Diehl; great-grandchildren, Mia and Elena; sister, Susie Wheeler, and husband, Bob; sisters in-law, Rebecca McLaughlin and Hazel McPeak; niece, Patty Burrows, and husband, Les; and nephews, Doug McLaughlin, and wife, Becky, Matthew McPeak, and wife, Tammy, Ray Wheeler, and wife, Beth, and Gary Wheeler.

Funeral service and interment will be held Saturday, July 28, at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s, www.alzinfo.org or Cure Alzheimer’s, www.curealz.org