Clara Pauline “Polly” Cain, age 86, of Marlinton, died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born January 12, 1932, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Ruth Fertig Taylor.

She was a retired dietitian for Pocahontas Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Cain; a son, Johnnie Cain; sisters, Jewell Taylor and Shirley Vincent; brothers, Hunter Taylor, Jimmy Taylor and Roscoe Taylor.

She is survived by her son, David Cain, and wife, Marla, of Roanoke, Virginia; brother, Robert Taylor, and wife, Pat, of Rockingham, Virginia; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pocahontas Center.