David Leroy Hise Jr., 49, of Arbovale, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Born July 9, 1971, at Elkins, he was a son of the late David Leroy Hise and Edna Halterman Hise.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to Lantzfuneralhome.com