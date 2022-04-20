John Kenneth “Kenny” Quick, 75, of Staunton, Virginia, husband of Yvonne Hunter Quick, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home.

Born October 16, 1946, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late John Gilmer and Betty Stuart Quick.

John served his country in the Army (5th Corps Artillery) and the National Guard. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 13. He was a member of Jerusalem Chapel UB Church.

He retired from the Staunton Correction Center and Augusta Health.

In addition to his wife of 32 years, he is survived by his two sons and their spouses, K. Douglas and Catherine Quick, of Durham, North Carolina, and Kevin and Britta Quick, of Glen Allen, Virginia; daughter and her spouse, Lori and Mike Hudson, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; stepdaughter and her spouse, Sherri and Kevin Roadcap, of Staunton, Virginia; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Quick and companion Somers Knight, of Millboro, Virginia; a nephew; special friends, Carl Chastain and Nancy Brown; numerous cousins and other good friends; and his faithful companions, Sylvester and Browne – their cats.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home in Staunton, Virginia.

A funeral service will be conducted Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Mark Tinsley and Rev. Bobby Campbell. Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jerusalem Chapel UB Church.

The full obituary may be viewed online at www.henryfuneralhome.net