James “Jim” Stanley VanReenan, 78, of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Pocahontas Center.

Born July 20, 1944, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Arnold Lee and Marie Chappell VanReenan. Jim was raised by his aunt and uncle, the late John and Wilda Chappell.

Jim was a welder and woodworker, a Vietnam Army Veteran, president of the Pocahontas County Scottish Rites, member of Marlinton Lodge 127 AF & AM and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #97.

Jim helped build Lantz Funeral Home and enjoyed standing around talking to everyone who came in after it opened.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Wimpy” VanReenan and Harold “Hum” VanReenan; sister, Mary Kathleen “Katty” Biller; and close family member, Catherine “Granny” Rimel.

Jim is survived by his companion of 17 years, Marietta Harrison, of Marlinton; two sons, Jared (Beth) VanReenan, of Huntington, and Jamie (Jackie) VanReenan, of Bridgeport; daughter, Beverly VanReenan, of Salt Lake City, Utah; three grandchildren, Parker, Avery and Ross VanReenan; extended family, Melissa Fisher, Kristina Harrison, Bobby Fisher, Courtney Fisher, Brook Fisher, Michael Pope and Lillian Pope; and a close friend, Carolyn Ann Landis.

Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Libby Gasko speaking, followed by an Eastern Star service and a service by the Scottish Rite.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.

In keeping with Jim’s wishes the body will be cremated.

