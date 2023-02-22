Bruce McKean

Contributing Writer

PCHS V, 60

Richwood V, 38

When Pocahontas County High School played at Richwood on January 26, the Lady Warriors won the game 44-26 by winning the second and third quarters by a sum-total of 29 to 10. The four quarter scores were (PCHS-RHS): 4-4, 17-5, 12-5, and 11-12. This recent Senior Night game at PCHS, a 60-38 win on February 8, was another victory for PCHS (now 6-14) by taking the second and third quarters by a combined 41-15 effort. The quarter scores were: 7-8, 20-9, 21-6, and 12-15.



Senior Kelsi Taylor grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and 3 blocks while scoring 3 points. Senior Talisa Arbogast nailed a three, 4 rebounds, a steal and a deflection. Senior Haley Spen-cer contributed 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 deflections, 2 assists and 1 two. Senior Mackenzie Moyers nailed a two, a three, 2 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 deflection. The other PCHS scorers (9 of 14 players scored) were: Riley Pollack – 14 points, 5 assists, 4 deflections, and 4 rebounds; Shayla Bennett 12 points plus sinking 2 of 2 threes; Olivia Vandevender – 10 points, 5 assists, 5 deflections, 4 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks; Mackenzie Taylor – 9 points, 4 steals and nailing 4 of 4 twos; and Andrea Alderman – 2 points (only played for one period).

PCHS committed more fouls, 21 versus 12 for RHS, but PCHS hit 67 percent of its foul shots, while RHS nailed only 46 percent. Only seven Lumberjacks played, and six scored. Juniors Chloe Cox and Carlie Dillard scored 14 and 10 points respectively. PCHS out-rebounded RHS 40-32 and committed fewer turnovers, 25-31. No. 4 seed RHS (now 4-11) will have played at No. 1 seed Greenbrier West (#4 ranked) on Tuesday in Region III Section 2, and No. 3 seed Meadow Bridge (#11 ranked) will have played at No. 2 seed Webster County (#5 ranked). Section 1 includes only No. 2 seed River View at No. 1 seed James Monroe (#6 ranked) on Wednesday.

PCHS V, 30

Pendleton Co. V, 59

PCHS had a much better 11-11 first quarter at home for this recent February 11 Pink Out game as opposed to their dismal 5-22 first quarter at Franklin on January 10 (27-66 game loss). The Wildcat margin of victory fell from 39 to 29 points in this recent game. PCHS high scorers were: Vandevender – 12 points and Kynlee Wilfong – 8 points. Senior Wildcat Ariana Young was game- high with 23 points (7 less than the last game), 7 of 7 (100 percent) free throws, 6 steals, and 5 turnovers. Wildcat sophomore Avery Town-send tallied 13 points and a game-high 8 rebounds. The Warriors were called for 17 fouls and hit 1 of 7 (14 percent) free throws versus 9 fouls while hitting 10 of 15 (67 percent) foul shots for the Cats. The Cats (now 12-3 and ranked #9) out-rebounded PCHS, 46-35, and PCHS had more assists, 12-7 (Calli Propst – game-high 5 assists). Pendleton County is the #1 seed in Class A Region II Section 2 and gets a bye until the Friday, March 24, Section 2 Championship matching them with the winner of #2 seed Pocahontas County and #3 Tygarts Valley.

PCHS V, 23

James Monroe V, 86

PCHS traveled to #6 ranked James Monroe in Lindside on February 16, and the Mavericks scored their second-most points this season – 86. Trail won at Montcalm 91-26 on January 24 for their top effort. PCHS lost a home game 22-81 to Class AA #1 Summers County (now 17-4) on January 27, so 86 points is the worst defeat this season. JMHS was dominant in every quarter: 24-3, 23-13, 20-4h and 19-3. PCHS committed 43 turnovers to only 16 for JMHS. The Mavericks won the steals contest – 35 to 9, rebounding – 40-23, and assists 19-6.

High scorers for JMHS (now 17-5) were: sophomore Maggie Boroski – 24 points and 9 steals, senior Adyson Hines – 22 points and 9 rebounds, sophomore Ava Dunlap – 14 points and 7 rebounds, and junior Mary Beth Meadows – 11 points and 7 assists. Four other Mavericks scored from 3 to 6 points. Nine Lady Warriors (now 6-16) scored from 2 to 6 points. Kelsi Taylor grabbed 8 rebounds. James Monroe is the #1 seed in Class A Region III Section 1 and plays #2 seed River View on Wednesday. The four Section 2 teams will have played on Tuesday – #4 seed Richwood at #1 seed Greenbrier West and #3 seed Meadow Bridge at #2 seed Webster County.

PCHS JV, 39

Richwood JV, 10

Richwood played at PCHS for a shortened two-quarter game February 8, and the Lady Warriors won both quarters 16-2 and 23-8. High PCHS scorers were: Brooklyn Moyers – 10 points and 4 deflections; Mileya Bircher – 6 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds, Propst – 6 points, 4 steals and 3 assists; Bennett – 5 points and 3 rebounds; Mallori McCoy – 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 points; and Ramona Hardy – 4 points, 2 steals and 2 assists. Junior Lilly Bragg scored 6 points for Richwood.

PCHS JV, 43

James Monroe JV, 46

The 43-46 loss at James Monroe on February 16 was a pleasant surprise after PCHS had lost 26-47 at home on January 06. The four quarter scores were (PC-JM): 8-14, 4-8, 19-12 and 12-12. JMHS led 22-12 at the half, but Propst, Bennett, Alderman and McCoy hit threes in the third quarter to cut the JMHS lead to 34-31 at the end of three. The fourth frame was marked by lead changes and ties, and Bennett hit 9 of her team-high 16 points in the last quarter with her second three at the buzzer. McCoy scored all 10 of her points in the second half. PCHS hit 8 threes including a three from Bircher in the first stanza while the Mavericks only nailed one three. JMHS freshman Aliyah Clarkson was game high-scorer with 29 points including 14 twos and hitting 1 of her 5 foul shots and was the only player to score in all four quarters (scored 6 or more points in each frame). PCHS hit 7 of 13 (54 percent) foul shots while JMHS hit 9 of 22 (41 percent). PCHS was out-rebounded 38 to 23. Propst hit two threes and had 5 assists. The PCHS JV ends the season with a 13-6 record.