Dwight Hamilton Diller, 76, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Roanoke, Virginia.

Born August 17, 1946, in Charleston, he was the son of the late Vernon Diller and Faith Wooddell, and stepfather, Eugene Dilley.

Dwight was a renowned musician and teacher, well-known for his contributions and preservation of West Virginia Old-Time music and the Hammons Family Lega-cy. He was an alumnus of West Virginia University where he received a Master’s degree in Horticulture and, later, a second Master’s degree from Eastern Mennonite University.

In addition to his parents and step-father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Diller Burks.

He is survived by his son, Caleb Diller, and wife, Ashli, of Marlinton; daughter, Susanna Diller-Yoke, and husband, Blair, of Louisville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Brayden and Koda; longtime friend, Catherine Rowe; and his faithful companion, Pug.

Visitation for friends and family will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allegheny Echoes Student Scholarship Fund in memory of Dwight. Contributions can be sent to 4407 Frost Rd, Marlinton, WV 24954 or call 304-799-7121.

