Annette Yvonne “Bonnie” Brothers Moore, age 82, of Staunton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 16, 2018, at her home.

Born December 1, 1936, in Beverly, she was a daughter of the late Junior and Margaret Champ Biller.

Bonnie received her BSN Degree from Davis & Elkins College. She was employed as a registered nurse and supervisor with Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, and King’s Daughters Hospital in Staunton, Virginia. In 1996, she retired from Augusta Medical Center/Augusta Health as a registered nurse with 44 years of service.

She was a member of Fort Lewis Baptist Church in Salem, Virginia, attended Laurel Hill Baptist Church in Verona, Virginia, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter of Roanoke, Virginia.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, taking rides in the country, watching wildlife, old Westerns on TV and spending quality time with her dogs, Padraic, Peaches, Gabby and Missy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ernest George “Erine” Moore; three sons, Gary Wayne Moore, and wife, Pat, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Clayton Hartsell, of Richmond, Virginia, and Mark Ray Moore, and wife, Suzette, of Staunton, Virginia; a daughter, Margaret Moore Crouch, and husband, Bobby, of Salem, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Jordan Moore, Matt Moore, and wife, Michelle, Mike Moore, Brittany Abraham, and husband, Ben, John Moore, and partner, Steven Sharif, Kristen Crouch and Ryan Crouch; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie Moore and Cassidee Moore.

Celebration of Life was held at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brenda Rowe officiating. Burial was in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.