Thursday, July 13, 1922



Mrs. Margaret Barlow is visiting at the home of Mrs. Wallace McLaughlin on Browns Creek. Mrs. Barlow has been in poor health for some time past. Mrs. McLaughlin is one of the few persons of this generations who still is skilled in spinning and weaving. She is now filling an order for homespun bedspreads and is busily engaged in spinning the yarn and weaving it into cloth, using the same machinery that was used for this purpose more than a hundred years ago. These ladies are daughters of Samuel Moore, who formerly lived at Mt. View Orchard on Marlin Mountain.

– – –

Hon. D. L. Barlow, of Huntington, is very cozily tented at the McLaughlin Springs for about six weeks. We are very glad to have such a man as Mr. Barlow in our midst. He is not only an old resident of this community but has contributed largely to education and enlightenment in this territory. Mr. Barlow has traveled extensively, having been to Florida two winters, and across the continent as far as California. It is a pleasure to sit down and converse with this gentleman, as he always has something of interest to talk about, in fact, he has so much of interest that he cannot tell it all in a common conversation, so he has consented to make some public lectures, having given one Sunday afternoon at Hamlin Chapel that was worth going many miles to hear. He has kindly consented to give us a lecture on his travels at Edray church sometime in the near future. And all will do well to hear him in his witty discourse.

– – –

We can still report progress at the county fairgrounds. The horse and cattle barns are completed, also the track. The roof is being put on the sheep and hog barn, and the lumber is being put on the ground for the grandstand. The grandstand will seat about 1,700.

– – –

Newton Friel, an aged man who lives in the Fairview neighborhood, was seriously injured when a horse he was driving ran away and overturned the vehicle. This occurred late Saturday evening. His injuries consist of an impacted fracture of the left hip and many bruises about the head and body.

– – –

Pocahontas Chapter of Eastern Star was instituted on last Friday night by a degree team from Randolph Chapter at Elkins. A charter of forty members. Past Grand Worthy Patron Strickler and Past Grand Worthy Matron Strickler, of Parkersburg, assisted in the ceremonies. B. B. Williams was installed Worthy Patron; Mrs. C. C. Waugh, Worthy Matron; Harper Thomas, secretary, and Miss Geraldine Haupt, treasurer. There will be a called meeting Friday night to perfect the organization.

– – –

Good progress is being made on the State Road between Huntersville and Minnehaha Springs. The com- pany is considerate of the traveling public to delay them as little as possible. While going on the newly constructed road is rough enough, it could easily be worse. The road from Marlinton to Huntersville is now about the finest in the world.



BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Dilley, of Dilleys Mill, a twelve-pound son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn Fertig, on the Crooked Fork of Elk, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Reynolds, of Marlinton, a son.

CAUGHT A BEAR

Fred Galford caught the big sheep eating bear on Black Mountain, Monday. For months this bear has been playing the wild with the sheep on the Williams River range. Last week, Nelson Moore caught him in the three-springed, handmade Daniel Kellison trap, but he shook himself loose. Fred Galford then got in the game and set his big Newhouse trap and got him. It was a powerful bear, very fat and fine.