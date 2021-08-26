\r\nChief Everette Lee Tinney, 72, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. \r\nBorn February 9, 1949, in Page, he was a son of the late Peter F. and Effie E. Miller Tinney. \r\nLee graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 1983 then served as a police officer for 32 years, 28 of those years he served as the Chief of Police for the Town of Marlinton. \r\nHe was preceded in death by his wife, Drema McCall Tinney; daughter, Susan Dawn Tinney; and brothers, Alden and Edward Tinney.\r\nHe is survived by daughters, Renee Perkins, and husband, Eric, of Marlinton, Patty Ann Sharp, and fianc\u00e9, Brian Cool, of Huttonsville, Robyn Lea Beverage, of Marlinton, Debra Lynn Holiday, and fianc\u00e9, Derrick Suttle, of Maxwelton, Camella Jo (CJ) Ervin, and husband, Michael, of Renick, and Kelly Woody, and husband, Anthony, of Marlinton; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Homer A. Tinney, and wife, Rose of Petersburg, and Connice C. Tinney, and wife, Candy, of Columbus, Ohio; aunt, Phyllis Carte; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.\r\nFuneral service was held Monday, August 23, 2021, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\nOnline condolence may be shared at Lantzfuneral home.com\r\n