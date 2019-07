It was all fun and games at the 22nd Annual Little Levels Heritage Fair in Hillsboro Saturday with the theme of “Field Day: Heritage Games.” Silas Dean, left, and Eli Beezley, right, ham it up as they ride on a float in the parade. Below: Sam Williams gives his dad, Joe, a “small lift,” and youngsters take part in a human wheelbarrow race. That race was just one of the Heritage Games that was enjoyed on the Hillsboro Elementary School ball field. S. Stewart photos

