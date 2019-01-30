Gene L. Rexrode, age 72, of Fairmont, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018, in the Morgantown Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born January 5, 1946, in Durbin, he was a son of the late Charles Everett Rexrode and Mabel Griffith Rexrode.

Gene was the former owner – operator of the Pleasant Valley Dairy Mart and a produce vendor. He attended Trinity Assembly of God Church in Fairmont, and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Green Bank High School and Fairmont State College. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends and was a member of the Bass Masters Association. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his wife, Jeaneen Frances Kincell Rexrode; two sons Gene L. Rexrode, II, and Mindi, of Fairmont, and Michael David Rexrode, and wife, Erica, of Pensacola, Florida; a brother Charles “Flug” Rexrode, and wife, Betty, of Delaware, Ohio; sisters, Wanda Maxine and Harley Kermitt Nottingham, of Fairmont, and Joyce Dill, of Providence Forge, Virginia; three grandchildren, Kerensa Lea Larew, Ryland L. Rexrode and Brielle Denise Rexrode, all of Fairmont; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held December 22 at Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont with Pastor Larry Allen Kincell officiating. Committal service with Military Honors was in Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Elkins.

