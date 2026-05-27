The Greenbrier Valley EDC (GVEDC) is an economic development authority (EDA) tasked with supporting business and economic growth to create and retain jobs in our region. This business support takes many forms – from connecting businesses to resources and incentives to supporting infrastructure projects that allow economic growth.

As part of state code, EDAs have broad authority to acquire, sell, lease, and otherwise dispose of real and personal property to meet economic objectives.

GVEDC was asked to assist the Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) transfer station project for this reason. The SWA concluded that a transfer station was in the best interest of the county’s solid waste objectives but did not have the cash or the capacity to design, bid out, finance or oversee the construction of the project upfront. And they proposed a different route.

The proposed route included transfer of 2-3 acres of land to GVEDC from the SWA. GVEDC would lease the 2-3 acres of land to JacMal. JacMal would assume the significant costs for design, construction, financing of the transfer station, as well as be responsible for the maintenance of the crane at the transfer station for a period of 15 years. JacMal would lease the transfer station to the SWA for operation for 15 years. At the end of that lease, the property would then revert back to the SWA.

We were asked to be involved in the SWA transfer station project by holding the property identified for the proposed facility, with the goal of reducing SWA’s overall leasing costs. With GVEDC as owner, the project would not be subject to approximately $250,000 of property taxes (over 15 years). The $250,000 of additional project costs would otherwise be passed on to the citizens of Pocahontas County.

It is not the GVEDC’s role to assess the solid waste authority’s decisions regarding management of solid waste in Pocahontas County. That authority rests with the SWA appointed board. Our scope in the project was simply to help reduce the cost of the project if it goes forward, which reduces additional costs that need to be recouped by customers of the green box system. Other benefits of the project include:

• Assisting the SWA to achieve solid waste objectives with tight timelines. As Pocahontas County has a large tourism industry, keeping trash off the roadside supports the county’s leading industry.

• Retain 20+ jobs and create at least 2 additional jobs in the county in businesses directly involved in the project.

• Allowed SWA to lease to own a transfer station that would serve the county for 50+ years.

• Keeps investment local. Lease payments go to a local company that employs local people and supports other local businesses. These funds circulate in the local economy rather than one in another state or region.

It is also important to note that the land transfer to GVEDC will not “reduce” tax revenues in the county or take anything away from the county or from the school system, as the property is currently tax exempt under SWA.

The GVEDC voted to approve the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that laid out the expectations of the parties for the land transfer. The property has not been transferred to GVEDC and will only be transferred after environmental and legal review.

The SWA has now tabled the transfer station project to evaluate alternative ideas received by the public and to sort out issues with the PSC with regards to Certificate of Need requirements. The GVEDC is also “paused” and will not accept the land transfer UNLESS all environmental and legal review is complete, which includes resolution of Certificate of Need determination. Until that time, the land transfer to GVEDC is on hold. If the project doesn’t clear these levels, the property will not be transferred to GVEDC. On May 21, 2026, the GVEDC board of directors voted to keep the MOU in place, since our involvement only comes into play if the SWA chooses to proceed with the project described above and all conditions set by the MOU are met.

I am happy to discuss any and all questions regarding our involvement. Our office phone is 304-497-4300 and my email is rbeezley@gvedc.com

Ruthana Beezley

Executive Director – Greenbrier Valley EDC

Pocahontas County Resident