Jack Daniels Messer, age 87, a resident of the Gilman Community, Elkins, departed this life early Wednesday morning, October 17, 2018, at the Barbour County Good Samaritan Center at Belington, with his loving family at his side and under the care of Mountain Hospice.

Born Thursday, May 14, 1931, at home in Elkins, he was a son of the late Henry S. Messer, Sr., and Carmen Emma Daniels Thornhill Messer.

On March 15, 1969 at St. Johns United Methodist Church at Parsons he was married to the former Mary Alice Phillips. The couple had celebrated forty-nine years of marriage.

Jack was a graduate of Elkins High School. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, having served during the Korean War as an Airman 1st Class, being assigned as a Chemist Assistant to the 66th Tac Hospital in Germany for his overseas duty. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Occupation Medal Germany.

After leaving the service he worked for the Elks Country Club, the U. S. Forest Service and retired May 31, 1993, from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Jack attended the Orlena United Methodist Church at Gilman. He loved his family, enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing cards, watching classic western movies and listening to folk music. He was an avid collector, especially of knives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Westrope; and a brother, Charles Henry Thornhill, Jr.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, David Jack Messer, and wife, Michelle, Robert James Messer, all of Elkins; one step-granddaughter, Leah Goss; two sisters, Carol Fansler and Karen Arbogast, and husband, John; two brothers, Henry S. Messer, Jr., and wife Nancy, and Joe E. Messer, and wife Barbara; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held October 20 at Lohr and Barb Funeral Home with Rev. Theodore Bessey and Rev. David Fisher officiating. Interment followed in the Mountain State Memorial Gardens at Gilman, where full Military Honors were accorded by members of the United States Air Force, the H. W. Daniel’s Post # 29, American Legion and the Tygarts Valley Post # 3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Memorials may be sent to Orlena United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.lorbarbfuneralhome.com