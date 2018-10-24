Bernice Virginia Thomas, age 85, of Cass, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born April 26, 1933, in Berryville, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Irvine and Hilda Frick Baker.

Bernice was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Thomas; two brothers, Buck and Leonard Baker; and a great-granddaughter, LynnLea Mae Turner.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Turner, and husband, Eddie, of Cass; grandson, Travis Turner, and wife, Sommer, of Cass; step-sons, William B. Thomas, Jr., and wife, Irene, of Delaware, and Steve Thomas, and wife, Fern, of Maryland.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated, and a private family service will be held at a later date.

