Harry Bernard Price Jr., 90, of Arbovale, formerly of Charleston, and West Palm Beach, Florida, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins.

Harry retired from Mosler Safe Company. He had also worked for Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and the Pocahontas Senior Citizen Center in Green Bank. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, having been stationed in Miami, Florida. He was a member of Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bartow. He was a member of the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps, American Legion Post 117, the Durbin Lions Club and Arbovale Men’s Brotherhood. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lee Price; his parents, Harry and Bertha Smith Price; brother, Denver Price; sisters, Katherine Price, Clara Craft and Edith Gillenwater; and grandson, Matthew Weber.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Kenney) Mullenax, of Arbovale, Anne (Jeff) Zimmers, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Katherine (Dale) Mobley, of Charleston; sons, Michael Smoot, of Charleston, and Paul (Sandy) Smoot, of Iron Station, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sarah Fisher, Morgan Sevy, Kimberly Smoot and Brittany Smoot; eight great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces, Johnny Gillenwater, Janice Ranson, Nancy Gillenwater, Becky Landin and Bob Lyon.

Graveside service, with military rites conducted by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps, was held Monday, May 23, 2022, at Arbovale Cemetery with Father Arthur Bufogle officiating.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com