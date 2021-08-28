The atmosphere in Heaven got a little brighter last week, with the addition of a new resident with an overly generous nature and an infectious smile.\u00a0 Carol Lynn Calhoun Withers, beloved spouse and sister, passed away suddenly, leaving a void which cannot be filled.\r\n\r\nThere will be a private family service, with a celebration of Carol\u2019s life to be held at a future date.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to St. Jude\u2019s Children\u2019s Hospital or to the Shriners\u2019 Hospitals.\u00a0 \u00a0Godspeed, Carol, you are much loved and greatly missed.
