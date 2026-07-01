It’s been a long time coming – you don’t want to miss it.

Celebrate our Nation’s 250th Birthday Friday, July 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. as part of the First Friday series at Discovery Junction in Marlinton.

Performing on stage will be the 249th Army Band, a distinguished wind ensemble composed of members of the West Virginia Army National Guard under the command of CW3 Jeremiah Bennett. Representing the Governor of the State of West Virginia and the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, the ensemble brings together highly skilled musicians from across the state and beyond. With approximately 40 dedicated musicians, the ensemble performs a wide variety of music, including ceremonial, patriotic, and seasonal works, while fostering a spirit of camaraderie and service.

As part of the event, featured artist and foundry educator Caroline Hanson will lead a community aluminum casting event where participants can create their own commemorative cast aluminum star.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience a traditional foundry process firsthand and learn about the art and craft of metal casting. Materials are limited to 50 participants.”

The Pocahontas County Honor Corps will present the colors for the event. During a performance break, John Leyzorek will read the Declaration of Independence followed by the singing of “Happy Birthday” and cutting of the cake.

There will be free watermelon, ice cream and family-friendly activities provided by several community groups and businesses.

Join in the celebration!

First Fridays are sponsored by the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County Drama, Fairs and Festivals and the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.