Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

This weekend was the culmination of two events that celebrate the heritage and history of Pocahontas County.

It began with concerts from the 30th Annual Allegheny Echoes Summer Workshops. The annual event is an opportunity for students of all ages and skill levels to learn old-time and bluegrass music, as well as creative writing, from the masters.

All week, the students learn to play songs from memory – the music may have never been written down – only passed on from musician to musician. When classes are not in session, students practice, have jam sessions and watch the masters perform.

On Thursday night, the students take the stage at Discovery Junction to perform for a crowd of family, friends and those who just love the music.

At this year’s student performance, emcee for the event – and beginning banjo teacher – Pete Kosky introduced each group of performers and also gave some special recognitions.

Kosky first announced that the Allegheny Echoes was able to give 50 scholarships this year due to the generous donations it receives.

He also recognized Billy Kline, who has attended every Allegheny Echoes since it began at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in 1996.

Many of the teachers are locals, a few of whom attending the workshops as students when they were younger. Of course, the Bing Brothers, Tim and Dave – who founded Allegheny Echoes – led classes. They were joined by locals Steven Casto, Ben Davis and Jake Krack.

Also giving instruction this year were Jesse Milnes, Jesse Smathers, Robin Kessinger, Scott Rucker, Val Mindel, Olivia Perske, Tim Corbett, Chris Stockwell, Todd Sams, Brandon Shuping, Nathan Aldridge and Kenny Smith.

Myra Morrison, who recently moved to Hillsboro, was a first-time teacher this year. She has a long history with Echoes, however. She attended as a student at the age of nine and has returned for the past 17 years.

This year, she passed on her fiddle knowledge to the students in the intermediate fiddle class.

After the students wowed the crowd Thursday night, the masters took the Discovery Junction stage Friday night to keep the tunes flowing and echoing across the mountains.

Celebrations continued just south of Marlinton in Hillsboro for the annual Little Levels Heritage Fair. Despite the rain showers Saturday morning, people gathered at the field behind Hillsboro Elementary School for crafts, music, a car show and camaraderie.

Since Allegheny Echoes just finished up, several of the musicians stuck around and showed up in Hillsboro to play some more. Richard Hefner was joined by Dave Bing, Danny Arthur and Mike Smith in playing some classic bluegrass tunes.

There was no shortage of music with local favorites Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters, Viney Mountain Boys and newcomers Rock House Road playing a variety of genres including bluegrass, old time, country and pop songs.

In addition to the music, there were several activities for the youngsters to enjoy including classic games of potato sack racing and tug-o-war.

The HES pavilion was packed with crafters and food vendors who had plenty of wares to sell.

The rain stopped just in time for the parade to take to the road and for spectators to enjoy the classic and antiques cars and floats and tractors that had plenty of candy to throw to those along the parade route.

Parade results were as follows: floats – first place, Hillsboro Soccer Team; second place, Yew Mountain Center; and third place, Little Levels 4-H Club; ag equipment – first place, Dustin Simmons; second place, Bee Rose; and third place, Joe Hollandsworth; miscellaneous category –second place, Miss Teen Pocahontas and first place, Jolene Workman and her horse.

One of the highlights of the fair is the pie contest. Bakers put up their delicious concoctions in two categories – fruit and berry, and cream.

In the fruit and berry category, it seemed apple was the fruit of choice this year. First and third place both had apple pies, with Vernon Walker edging out Alida McNeel. Second place was won by Victor Dean, who baked a peach blueberry pie.

In the cream pie category, first place went to Christine Smith for her lemon cream pie; second place, to Jill Seldomridge for her piña colada pie and third place was won by Joyce Mullens for a blueberry tart.

Smith’s lemon cream pie was selected as Best in Show and she received a Fiestaware pie plate, donated by Bob and Ruth Taylor.

Events such Allegheny Echoes and Little Levels Heritage Fair remind us to not only remember the past, but celebrate it and pass it on to the next generations.