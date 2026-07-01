Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

It’s hard to open your own business, especially in a small town where you don’t know how your product or service will be received.

When you have a place like the newly opened Yours, Mine and Ours II, in Durbin, you need not worry.

Owners Greg and Rhonda Ours make sure of that.

The business is 40 stores in one, in a way. Rhonda explained that they rent space to individuals and sell their wares for them.

“We don’t work on commission,” she said. “What keeps us open is the rent, monthly rent from the vendors. So, they have their own stores, basically. I just check them out and pay sales tax for them.”

This is the second Yours, Mine and Ours the couple has opened in West Virginia. The first was in Petersburg, near where they live in Dorcas.

The couple moved to Dorcas from Atlanta, Georgia, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Greg worked for Delta Airlines and was given early retirement. That worked out fine because Greg’s dad was in declining health and he wanted to move home to be with him.

Rhonda had an antique store in Atlanta, so she finished out her lease, then moved to Dorcas.

Once they were settled in their new home, they looked for a location, found a building and the first Yours, Mine and Ours opened in 2020.

That’s where they met East Fork Campground owner Tony Kyle, who was a loyal customer. He told the Ours about a building he had in Durbin that he would love to have a “junk shop” in.

“I used to fuss at him for saying that, but I don’t anymore,” Rhonda said, laughing.

The couple worked with Kyle and, in April, they opened the second shop. Greg and Rhonda take turns coming to Durbin from Dorcas and run the shop Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shop is as eclectic as it gets, with a wide variety of items for sale. Its slogan is “something for everyone,” and it’s obvious as you walk around the collection of antiques, homemade items and clothing.

It may look small on the outside, but once you enter and traverse to every little nook and cranny, you can’t help but be amazed at all the store has to offer, including an antique player piano and river rafts.

As for the name, well it serves two purposes. It tells you that there are items for sell from everyone involved and it helps people remember the owners’ last name.

“This is how it started – the yours, mine and ours,” Rhonda said. “In Atlanta, Ours was not a common name. In West Virginia, it is. So, in Atlanta, they would always spell it ‘Hours’ and I’m like, ‘no, it’s like yours, mine and ours.’ I would always say that on the phone – so I thought, it would be a good name for a store.”

It was so good, in fact, it’s the name of two stores now.

For updates and hour changes, visit the Yours, Mine and Ours II Facebook page.