Shalimar Farm, at Cass, recently hosted its first “All Girls Horse Camp,” and it was a roaring success. The girls learned everything from Basic Riding skills to Equine First Aid and wound care. When the girls weren’t riding or learning about horses, they were telling stories around a campfire or swimming in the Greenbrier River.

Camp counselors Ashley Peacock and Emily Gibson look forward to planning a week-long clinic for next year and expanding the group limit to 12, as well as developing some day/weekend camps in the future.

Shalimar Farm offers horse riding lessons and training on a daily basis.

For more information, contact 304-456-4852 or visit www.shalimarfarm.com