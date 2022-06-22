On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Ann Yeager Mulheren succumbed to a perfect storm of ailments, ending the 89-year run of a remarkable woman.

She passed peacefully with family at her side (both physically and virtually) at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg, Virginia.

Ann was deeply loved and adored by her family, treasured by her amazing circle of friends, and greatly admired by the entire community.

Ann was preceded in death by the love of her life, her beloved and adoring husband of 56 1/2 years, Clarence “Mullie” Mulheren, Jr. Theirs was truly a match made in Heaven, the likes of which are quite rare these days! After Mullie passed, through strength of will and character, she managed to carry on and live alone for the next 12 years, until nearly the age of 89 (Ann’s son, Patrick, was honored to live with her the last months of her life).

Ann leaves behind her three grief-stricken children and their spouses, Kelly Mulheren and wife, Linda, of Newport, Virginia, Kim Norton, and husband, Ray, of Norfolk, Virginia, and Pat-rick Mulheren, of Costa Rica. She was so proud of her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Rachel Mulheren (and husband, Gabe, and adorable Mirah and Ezra), John Mulheren (and wife, Courtney, and sweet Ian), and Will Norton (and loving spouse, Harrison). Ann was blessed to have three step-grandchildren (via Linda), Isabel, Meghan and Ryan Bea-ver. She also leaves behind a brother and sister, whom she loved dearly, Jim Yeager and Susan Yeager Helo (and husband, Paul).

Ann was born in Alderson, in 1933, but she was raised mostly in the bucolic town of Marlinton, where her late parents Henry Arnout Yeager and Helen Moore Friel Yeager instilled in her the sense of service and love of family. Ann met her beloved Mullie while they both attended Concord College/University (Ann served as a member of the Alumni Board for many years). Not long after, Ann had her three babies in fairly rapid succession. After managing to survive until the kids were of school age, Ann then began a long career as an elementary teacher, touching and enriching the lives of hundreds of kids, many of whom would still come up and give her a hug 50 years later.

Upon retirement, Ann and Mullie did a lot of traveling, mostly to go see their kids who were far-flung, from New Hampshire to Costa Rica. They also began giving back to the community in so many ways, with Ann continuing her service after Mullie passed on: devoted service through the church, active in the Relay For Life, traveling to assist areas devastated by hurricanes, teaching adult literacy, serving as a volunteer at the Giles Historical Society, Trail Angel for hikers of the Appalachian Trail (one of whom became her daughter-in-law!), and so much more. Ann and Mullie were greatly admired as members of the Auxiliary Volunteers at the Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital, which Ann later continued after Mullie passed, being awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2013. She proudly continued that work until the age of 87, sadly giving it up due to COVID.

Ann enjoyed many years of active membership in the Red Hat Society and Pearisburg Woman’s Club (serving as the Secretary for many years). She also served on the Board of the Pearisburg Public Library, earning the honor of Library Volunteer of the Year in 2018.

Ann loved (and was loved by) her Pearisburg First United Methodist Church family: singing in the choir, serving on the Benevolence Committee, serving on the Church Board, and participating in countless other church programs.

But Ann’s kids are perhaps most proud of the legacy of her being “mom” to the entire neighborhood. She never complained about her home being a revolving door of neighborhood kids constantly coming and going, with Ann always having a cup of Kool-Aid and a cookie – and a smile – for them. As one of those kids said, Ann was a Legend of The Branch (Fort Branch, that is…the Normal Rockwell-esque neighborhood that was almost too good to be true). Ann’s kids are proud that so many of the neighborhood kids still call her “mom.”

Such a loving, caring, gentle, gracious, and dignified lady there never was! Ann’s granddaughter remarked that, even at a very early age, she realized that her “Grannie” was truly special, never being able to find a single fault with her – never saying a bad thing about anyone, always with a quick smile and lovely sense of humor, always caring for others…. Ann was LOVE personified!

Ann’s reward for such a rich, full life is to now go be with her beloved Mullie. If you look closely, you might catch a glimpse of them jitterbugging and “cuttin’ the rug” from cloud to cloud.

One of the family’s traditions when someone was leaving to go back to their homes, etc., was to drive around the block and pass by the house again, where Ann and Mullie (and whoever else might be around) would be waiting out on the driveway donning a goofy outfit or doing a silly skit, to ease the tears of the parting. So let’s now all circle the block and put on the goofiest outfits we can to ease the flood of tears for Ann’s parting.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the First United Methodist Church in Pearisburg, Virginia.

An announcement for funeral services will be given shortly. The family is being served by Givens Funeral Home in Pearisburg Va. 540-921-1650.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com