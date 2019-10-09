Hymon H. “Mac” McMillion, age 85, of Droop Mountain, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte.

Born May 27, 1934, at Spice, he was the youngest of six children of the late Wilton and Gola Simmons McMillion.

Hymon married Joyce Ann Pugh October 22, 1955. The couple were soon to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

He started to work in 1957 for the Federal Animal Health Department from where he retired in October 1996 with 39 years of service. He spent the majority of his time at home – working on the family farm, hunting with friends and family, mowing the grass and enjoying time with his animals and loved ones.

Hymon put his undivided trust in the Lord and was a faithful member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church on Droop Mountain. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Hylton McMillion; sisters, Eileen Meredith and Kathleen Neal; and his eldest son, Joseph McMillion.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sandra Ann Major, and husband, Bill, and their daughter, Megan Ann Major, all of Ohio; a son, Phillip Mark McMillion, and wife, Susan, and their daughters, Miranda Nicole Lucas, and husband, Charles “Chuck,” Brittany Renee McMillion and Savannah Hope McMillion; a sister, Oleta Swaney; sister-in-law, Lakie McMillion; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held October 9 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church on Droop Mountain with Pastor Pete Scott officiating. Interment was in Morningside Cemetery in Renick.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 2692 Seneca Trail, Hillsboro, WV 24946; or to the Hillsboro Fire Department.