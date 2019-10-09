Carolyn Burns McMullen, age 76, of Hot Springs, Virginia went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, surrounded by all of her family.

Born March 27, 1943, in Clifton Forge, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Claude Williams Burns, Sr. and Virginia Lucille Burns.

She was a hairdresser since April 1962 and owned her own shop in her home so that she could raise her children. Since 1970 her greatest works were at the nursing home where she felt God wanted her to be. Carolyn was a faithful member of Virginia Chapel United Methodist Church and a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary in Hot Springs, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie McMullen.

She is survived by a daughter, Julie Dean, and husband, Paul, of Hot Springs, Virginia; a son, Mike McMullen, and wife, Jane, of Marlinton; two sisters, Claudia Jo Terry, and husband, Walter, of Raphine, Virginia, and Elizabeth Ann Clements, and husband, Sam, of Craigsville, Virginia; two brothers, C.W. Burns, Jr., and wife, Dreama, of Millboro, Virginia, and Cyrus Samuel “Sam” Burns, and wife, Karen, of Roanoke, Virginia; four grandchildren, Karleigh McMullen, Mikayla McMullen, Austin Dean and Dalton Knight; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jenny, Carolyn, and Margret.

In keeping with her wishes, the body was cremated.

A memorial service was held October 6 at Virginia Chapel United Methodist Church in Hot Springs with Pastor Lorrie Aikens officiating.

Memorials may be made to Virginia Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 116, Hot Springs, Virginia 24445

