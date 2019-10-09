Elizabeth “Jane” Davis DeHaven, 75, of Frank, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born March 1, 1944, at Cheat Bridge in Randolph County, she was a daughter of the late Brooks and Freda Phares Davis.

Jane attended the Frank Church of the Nazarene. She loved being a waitress, which allowed her to meet new people. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Cole, and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Willie Howell.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Terry Lee DeHaven; sons, Terry Wayne DeHaven, and wife, Sherry, of Durbin, and Doug DeHaven, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; daughter, Deborah Ann Nails, and husband, Ray, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; sisters, Marilyn Whanger, and husband, Julian, of Louisa, Virginia, Louise Riley, and husband, Jim, of Arbovale, Margarette White and Dave, of Crimora, Virginia, Valinda Bennett and husband, Jim, of Frank, Rebecca Nicely, and husband, James, of Stafford, Virginia; three grandchildren, Cody DeHaven, Natalie Nails, and Devin DeHaven; brother-in-law, Ronald Cole, and wife, Janet, of Bartow; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes the body will be cremated. A family service will be held at a later date.

