[caption id="attachment_84137" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/COL.-PMH.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="442" class="size-full wp-image-84137" \/> Jeremy Zeiders, Professional Services Liaison with CORE, (l) presented a Platinum Level Award to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bair and PMH Public Relations Coordinator Susan Wilkins at the Buckeye facility.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nDonate Life WV, CORE, honor PMH for encouraging organ donations\r\n\r\nThe Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), the federally designated not-for- profit organ procurement organization (OPO) serving West Virginia, is pleased to partner with the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) and Donate Life West Virginia, to honor 34 hospitals and health systems throughout the state, who have gone above and beyond to build a culture of donation within their facilities, including Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. \r\n\r\nJeremy Zeiders, Professional Services Liaison with CORE, presented a Platinum Level Award to PMH Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bair and Public Relations Coordinator Susan Wilkins November 17 at the Buckeye facility. The award is based on hospitals\u2019 participation in the \u201cDonate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge,\u201d which takes place from October to April each year. \r\n\r\nThe competition encourages state hospitals to highlight the need for organ, eye and tissue donors and to register more West Virginians as donors. \r\n\r\nThe Platinum Level is the highest level of recognition in the competition. This is the second Platinum award (and fourth award total) PMH has been presented since it began participating in the challenge. The efforts were coordinated by Susan Wilkins. Participating hospitals\u2019 awareness and designation activities were captured on a scorecard, which was adapted for this year\u2019s virtual format. Specific awareness activities at PMH included a flag raising ceremony, PSAs on the local radio station, articles and ads in The Pocahontas Times, posters in the hospital and around the community, an extensive social media campaign and donation displays at community events. \r\n\r\n\u201cFor more than 40 years, CORE has relied on our hospital partners to make our life-saving mission possible. That has never been more true than in the past year. Even with the challenges presented by COVID-19, West Virginia\u2019s hospitals never wavered from their committed to organ, tissue and cornea donation. Their participation in this challenge during a truly unprecedented year is proof of that unwavering commitment,\u201d said Susan Stuart, president and CEO of CORE. \u201cThank you to our partners, who amidst a global pandemic, further strengthened the link between donation and transplantation, and gave CORE the privilege to care for more donors and donor families than ever before. Together, we brought light to a very dark time.\u201d \r\n\r\nRight now, 500 West Virginians are awaiting a life-saving organ transplant. In the 10 years of the Hospital Campaign, partners nationwide have added more than 575,000 donor registrations \u2013 increasing the number of organs available for transplantation to improve the lives of others.\r\n
Leave a Reply