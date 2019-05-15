According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held May 1 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

A sentencing and disposition hearing was held in the case the State vs Jeffrey Allen Hill, 52, of Lewisburg, wherein the defendant was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than five years in the state penitentiary for unlawful wounding, and one year in the regional jail for domestic battery II. The sentences will run consecutive to each other as well as consecutive to a sentence, from another county, the defendant is now serving. Court costs were assessed and the state reserved the right to establish restitution and will request a hearing at a later date to determine the same. Hill received 439 days credit for jail time served. He was remanded to the West Virginia Department of Corrections.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Anna Faye Sheets, 51, of Marlinton. Trial is set for July 16.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Mitchell E. Kramer, 46, of Slaty Fork. Trial is set for May 30.

Robert E. Kilmer, Jr. was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than five years in the state penitentiary with credit for 120 days served. Kilmer was ordered to the Department of Corrections’ RSAT Program. Court costs were assessed. Kilmer was remanded to custody.

The court modified the diversion agreement for Stuart Tingler, 32, of Millboro, Virginia. Tingler is required to enter a treatment program. The diversion period is extended to May 1, 2020.

The court granted a defense motion for competency evaluation in the case the State vs Carrie Loraine Hickson, 41, of Cass.

Ricky Schoolcraft, 36, of Hillsboro, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to the felony of uttering and to petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Sentencing and disposition is set for July 11.

Hearings held May 8 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

David Edward Ryan 48, of White Sulphur Springs, was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than five years in the state penitentiary for two offenses of sexual abuse in the first degree. Sentences to run consecutively. The defendant was given 775 days’ credit for time served. He will have parole supervision for 10 years following his release and shall register in the sex offender program. Ryan was remanded to custody.

Phillip Wayne Rugg, 35, of Opp, Alabama, waived his right to an extradition hearing and asked to be returned to the state of Alabama, where he will face charges of possession. Rugg was remanded to custody to await extradition.

A status conference was held in the case the State vs Buck Ryan Barker, 57, of White Sulphur Springs, wherein defense counsel advised the court that negotiations are ongoing.

Lynn David Jordan, Jr., 31, of Marlinton, was sentenced to six months in the regional jail, but will be permitted to discharge his sentence on home incarceration. Jordan was fined $500 and given credit for one day of jail time served.

A pre-trial status conference was held in the case the State vs Tommi Michelle Robinson, 26, of Marlinton. Robinson was found guilty in Magistrate Court of reckless driving and operating without a safety belt. She appealed those decisions to circuit court. A “Trial De Novo” (new trial by a different court) is set for May 24.

Phillip C. Dean, Jr., 46, of Marlinton, was found competent to stand trial and face his criminal charges. The court’s findings will become final in 20 days. Defense counsel is to file a written request to the court outlining amount of time needed to prepare for a hearing and a list of witnesses needed. The defendant remains on bond.

Joshua VanReenen, 31, of Hillsboro, was found competent to stand trial and face his criminal charges. If an objection does not arise, the findings will become final in 20 days.

A hearing on the State’s motion to revoke alternative sentence was held in the case the State vs John T. Greathouse, 37, of Bartow, wherein it was found that the defendant violated the terms and conditions of his home incarceration. The court imposed a 30-day sanction with credit for time served since April 14. Greathouse was remanded to custody.