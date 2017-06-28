The Homegrown Music and Arts Festival is a celebration of the music, arts and culture of Appalachia and the beautiful state of West Virginia’s homegrown artists.

This weekend is all about Appalachia, featuring some of the best artisans, musicians, craft brews and local foods you’ve seen this side of the Mason-Dixon line.

In addition to all that, there will be Bubble Gum Blowing, Seed Spitting and Ice Cream Eating competitions.

And the sky will light up with a mountaintop fireworks display Sunday, July 2.

And, don’t forget, July 1 and July 2 are Community Appreciation Days.

If you’re a resident of Pocahontas, Webster or Randolph County, bring proof of residency to the Depot for a FREE Snowshoe Fun Pass. This gets you access to the lift, the pool, lake activities and Village activities.