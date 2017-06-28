Jaynell Graham

Editor

Marlinton Fire and Rescue, law enforcement and the state fire marshal’s office were called to the site of a fire on Slayton Road, off Beaver Creek Road, last Thursday evening.

Pocahontas County Sheriff Jeff Barlow confirmed that a mobile home had been destroyed in the fire and there was a fatality.

The investigation by the sheriff’s department, West Virginia State Police and fire marshal’s office is ongoing, Barlow said. At this time, the positive identification of the victim has not been determined.