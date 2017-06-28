Through July 5

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily: Drop off entries for Children’s Art and photography contest at The Pocahontas Times office

Thursday, July 6

8 a.m. until dark, Flea Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pioneer Style Hands-on Demonstration and fun – Wellness Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum Tours

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pocahontas County Arts Council Adult Art Show – McClintic Library

1 to 5 p.m. Food and Flower Contest Entry – Wellness Center

Noon to 4 p.m. Quilts and Handcrafts Contest Entry – Wellness Center

6 p.m. Pet Show – Gazebo lawn (registration begins at 5:30 p.m.)

5 to 9 p.m. Bounce House and Water Fun Playland – near mini-park ($10 per day)

6 to 8 p.m. 4th Avenue Gallery Open House – Depot

7:45 p.m. Youth Parade (line up at mini-park at 7:30 p.m.)

8 p.m. Bubbles, Balloons, and Street Fun (corner of Third Avenue and Main Street)

8 to 10 p.m. Ben Hersman and the Sons of the Mountain Band

Friday, July 7

8 a.m. until dark, Flea Market

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Arts and Crafts – Opera House

TBA Pioneer Style Hands- on Fun – Wellness Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pioneer Living Hands-on Demonstration- Log House behind Depot

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum Tours

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food and Flower Exhibits – Wellness Center

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children’s Art Show and Photography Exhibits – Wellness Center

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pocahontas County Arts Council Adult Art Show – McClintic Library

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Quilt and Needlework Exhibits – Wellness Center

Noon to 9 p.m. Bounce House and Water Fun Playland – near mini-park ($10 per day)

2:30 p.m. Spelling and History Contests – Museum

5 to 7 p.m. Traditional Spaghetti Dinner- Marlinton United Methodist Church ($10 adult/$5 child under 12)

5 p.m. Registration Frog, Toad and Turtle Race – Gazebo lot

5:30 p.m. Frog, Toad and Turtle Race

7 p.m. Fireman’s Parade

7:45 p.m. Gospel Music Concert – Marlinton United Methodist Church

8 to 11 p.m. Davisson Brothers Band – City National Bank Stage

Saturday, July 8

8 a.m. until dark, Flea Market

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bounce House and Water Fun Playland – near mini-park ($10 per day)

8:30 a.m. Horseshoe Pitching competitions – Mini-Park

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Arts and Crafts – Opera House

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jimmy McLaughlin Memorial Antique Car Show at Marlinton Elementary Field

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pocahontas County Arts Council Adult Art Show – McClintic Library

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum Tours

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Celebration of Appalachian Arts and Crafts – Depot and Log House

TBA Pioneer Style Hands on fun – Wellness Center

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food and Flower Exhibits – Wellness Center

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilt and Needlework Exhibits – Wellness Center

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children’s Art and Photography Exhibits – Wellness Center

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration and Parade lineup-ARC Building, Second Avenue

1:30 p.m. Antique Car and Grand Feature Parade- Second Avenue and Main Street

4 p.m. Registration for Baby Decorated Diaper Contest

4:45 p.m. Baby Decorated Diaper Contest – Gazebo

4 to 6 p.m. Music with Mud Hole Control-Gazebo

6 to 7:30 p.m. Rudy Elvis – Elvis impersonator-City National Bank Stage

8 to 11 p.m. William and Marteka Lake and Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys – City National Bank Stage

Sunday, July 9

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Horse Show – Marlinton Stockyard Arena

1 to 4 p.m. Old Log Church open for visitors – Campbelltown

2 to 4 p.m. Hefner Family- Old Log Church, Campbelltown

1 to 5 p.m. Museum Tours

**All events and times subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.