Through July 5
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily: Drop off entries for Children’s Art and photography contest at The Pocahontas Times office
Thursday, July 6
8 a.m. until dark, Flea Market
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pioneer Style Hands-on Demonstration and fun – Wellness Center
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum Tours
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pocahontas County Arts Council Adult Art Show – McClintic Library
1 to 5 p.m. Food and Flower Contest Entry – Wellness Center
Noon to 4 p.m. Quilts and Handcrafts Contest Entry – Wellness Center
6 p.m. Pet Show – Gazebo lawn (registration begins at 5:30 p.m.)
5 to 9 p.m. Bounce House and Water Fun Playland – near mini-park ($10 per day)
6 to 8 p.m. 4th Avenue Gallery Open House – Depot
7:45 p.m. Youth Parade (line up at mini-park at 7:30 p.m.)
8 p.m. Bubbles, Balloons, and Street Fun (corner of Third Avenue and Main Street)
8 to 10 p.m. Ben Hersman and the Sons of the Mountain Band
Friday, July 7
8 a.m. until dark, Flea Market
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Arts and Crafts – Opera House
TBA Pioneer Style Hands- on Fun – Wellness Center
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pioneer Living Hands-on Demonstration- Log House behind Depot
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum Tours
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food and Flower Exhibits – Wellness Center
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children’s Art Show and Photography Exhibits – Wellness Center
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pocahontas County Arts Council Adult Art Show – McClintic Library
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Quilt and Needlework Exhibits – Wellness Center
Noon to 9 p.m. Bounce House and Water Fun Playland – near mini-park ($10 per day)
2:30 p.m. Spelling and History Contests – Museum
5 to 7 p.m. Traditional Spaghetti Dinner- Marlinton United Methodist Church ($10 adult/$5 child under 12)
5 p.m. Registration Frog, Toad and Turtle Race – Gazebo lot
5:30 p.m. Frog, Toad and Turtle Race
7 p.m. Fireman’s Parade
7:45 p.m. Gospel Music Concert – Marlinton United Methodist Church
8 to 11 p.m. Davisson Brothers Band – City National Bank Stage
Saturday, July 8
8 a.m. until dark, Flea Market
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bounce House and Water Fun Playland – near mini-park ($10 per day)
8:30 a.m. Horseshoe Pitching competitions – Mini-Park
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Arts and Crafts – Opera House
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jimmy McLaughlin Memorial Antique Car Show at Marlinton Elementary Field
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pocahontas County Arts Council Adult Art Show – McClintic Library
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum Tours
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Celebration of Appalachian Arts and Crafts – Depot and Log House
TBA Pioneer Style Hands on fun – Wellness Center
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food and Flower Exhibits – Wellness Center
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilt and Needlework Exhibits – Wellness Center
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children’s Art and Photography Exhibits – Wellness Center
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration and Parade lineup-ARC Building, Second Avenue
1:30 p.m. Antique Car and Grand Feature Parade- Second Avenue and Main Street
4 p.m. Registration for Baby Decorated Diaper Contest
4:45 p.m. Baby Decorated Diaper Contest – Gazebo
4 to 6 p.m. Music with Mud Hole Control-Gazebo
6 to 7:30 p.m. Rudy Elvis – Elvis impersonator-City National Bank Stage
8 to 11 p.m. William and Marteka Lake and Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys – City National Bank Stage
Sunday, July 9
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Horse Show – Marlinton Stockyard Arena
1 to 4 p.m. Old Log Church open for visitors – Campbelltown
2 to 4 p.m. Hefner Family- Old Log Church, Campbelltown
1 to 5 p.m. Museum Tours
**All events and times subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.