Holly Virginia Gochenour, age 57, of Mt. Sidney, Virginia, and Bartow, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 16, 2018, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Born July 10, 1960, in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Callie Starks Hise.

Holly was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School. She later relocated to Virginia and was employed with American Safety Razor before retiring. She will be remembered for her eccentric personality, her kind, giving heart and her fierce and devoted love for her family and friends.

She attended Pine Grove Church in Arbovale, when possible, and had faith in God to see her through the difficult times in her life. She liked to read and tend to her garden. She took great joy in planning and cooking holiday dinners for her family.

Holly holds a special place in our hearts and will be dearly missed by all of us.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Neal Gochenour; brother, Ray Hise; and her beloved dog and faithful companion, Cybil.

She is survived by a son, Adam Garth Marion, of Mt. Sidney, Virginia; sister, Diane Morris, of Bartow; two brothers, Tim Morris, of Bartow, and Clay Hise, and wife, Laura, of Dunmore; many nieces and nephews; and longtime close friend, Lisa McAllister.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 7, 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Church in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.