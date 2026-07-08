Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Last Friday, there was a celebration that was 250 years in the making. The 4th of July is always a fun time for families and friends to get together and celebrate the birth of our nation.

This year, however, was the big one – 250 years – and it had to be celebrated in a big way.

Marlinton was no slouch at putting together a party full of patriotism with music, activities and cook-out classics at First Friday at Discovery Junction.

Music was provided by the 249th Army Band, based out of Morgantown. Led by CW3 Jeremiah Bennett, the band performed traditional marches, America-themed songs and a few gospel tunes. Serving as emcee and reading the preamble of the Declaration of Independence was SFC Brian McCommon.

As the band opened the show with a rousing march, three members of the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps – Commander Rick Woddell, Jay Kniceley and John Valentine – presented the American Flag, West Virginia Flag and POW/MIA Flag. The band then played the National Anthem as everyone stood to show their respect.

During a break, to let some of the members of the band have time to cool off in the Pocahontas County Opera House, the B-Line Band, comprised of eight musicians, performed several songs that they jazzed up with some New Orleans flavor.

Including among the ranks of the Army Band is Marlinton’s own Bob Mann, a 2002 graduate of Pocahontas County High School; who also served as PCHS band director from 2013 to 2021.

Mann addressed the crowd and said he was happy to be home to be part of the big celebration.

At intermission, the crowed listened intently as John Leyzorek read the Declaration of Independence. Those centuries-old words serve as a reminder of what our founding fathers did to create the nation we live in today.

As the band played, the aroma of burgers sizzling on the grill enticed everyone to check out the food provided by local churches and Marlinton Rotary Club. In addition to burgers and hot dogs, there were slices of watermelon – all staples of a July 4th celebration.

Local artist Caroline Hanson was set up in front of the Opera House with her mobile foundry and helped attendees make molds for their own commemorative cast aluminum stars.

A birthday celebration isn’t complete without cake and the cake served at First Friday was an exceptional one. Lauren Bennett, with the help of Gigi Guyette, created a spectacular confection for the crowd.

Guyette designed the cake as a 4-H project and it featured an American Flag with red velvet stripes and a bald eagle spreading its wings at the top. The cake was gently carried to the front of the stage and Bennett led everyone in singing Happy Birthday.

The evening was a true showcase of how a community comes together to celebrate what it has – talent, friendship, love, loyalty and freedom.