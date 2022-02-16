<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit.-Kellison.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="245" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85476" \/>\r\n\r\nHerbert Dale Kellison, age 87, of Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home.\r\n\r\nBorn March 7, 1934, in Lobelia, he was a son of the late Herbert and Mazie Long Kellison.\r\n\r\nHe was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked as a heavy equipment operator for a road construction company.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Pyle Kellison; and a sister, Christina Bell McMillion.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his sons, Mark Kellison, of Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania, Alan Kellison, of Missouri, Rodney Kellison, of Clarksburg, and Kevin Kellison, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania; daughters, Janet (Larry) Clutter, of Delta, Pennsylvania, and Terry (Terry L.) Tompkins, of Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania; sister, Evelyn Wilson, of Kingwood; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.\r\n
