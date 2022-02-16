[caption id="attachment_85470" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/DSC_0584.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="341" class="size-full wp-image-85470" \/> Pocahontas County High School FFA\u2008Officers, from left:\u2008Parliamentarian Jessica Armstrong, Sentinel Hannah Burks, Vice President Traves Lewis, President Lilly Stephens, Secretary Makayla Ervine, Reporter Sara Stull and Treasurer Logan Wimer. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIn 1988, Future Farmers of America changed its name to simply be the more recognized FFA, and for good reason. The national organization had grown to be more than a farming organization. Members learn to be farmers, but they also learn to be gardeners, foresters, welders, butchers, horticulturalists, livestock experts and leaders.\r\n\r\nThe six officers of the Pocahontas County High School FFA Chapter are perfect examples of the diversity of the organization. Yes, they are farmers, but they are also athletes, rodeo stars and young entrepreneurs. One is shy and soft spoken, while others are energetic and talk a mile a minute. Several are second or third generation FFA members, while one never heard of FFA before moving to Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\nThey are all individuals with their own goals and dreams, but because of FFA, they are also a unit, a family brought together by their love of agriculture and eagerness to learn about the traditions of the past and the innovations of the future.\r\nPresident Lilly Stephens is a senior and first learned about FFA when she was in the eighth grade when agriculture education teacher Erwin Berry gave a presentation at her school.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was like, \u2018oh, that seems like a fun class to take,\u2019\u201d she said. \u201cI really like the fact that it gets you outside. You get to do other things. I also like the fact that FFA is a long- standing tradition. It\u2019s young people carrying on the old traditions which I think is really important, especially now because I feel like we\u2019re losing a lot of old traditions.\u201d\r\n\r\nStephens had never heard of FFA until she moved to Pocahontas County from Bridgeport. Her family is still a little uncertain about what the club is, but she is proud to explain to them what she is learning and what she has done with the organization.\r\n\r\n\u201cNone of my family has ever heard of it \u2013\u00a0they\u2019re just like, \u2018you\u2019re the president of something, a bunch of country kids who run around with their sheep,\u2019 and I\u2019m like, \u2018no not exactly,\u2019\u201d she said, laughing.\r\n\r\nStephens served as sentinel and secretary before becoming president, an office she\u2019s held for two years.\r\n\r\nAfter graduation, Stephens plans to attend Davis & Elkins College and study nursing. She also plans to carry on her membership in FFA, if she can compile a group of students to join her.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey don\u2019t have an FFA organization, but if I can get myself and nine other people together, then I can found a FFA club at D&E, so that\u2019s my plan for next year,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nVice president Traves Lewis is a junior, and he grew up on his family farm.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve been around farming all my life,\u201d he said. \u201cI live on a farm that has many classes of poultry and goats. We also have cows on the backside of the farm. Personally, I raise registered and market goats and then we have poultry which consists of ducks, geese, turkeys and guineas. I have rabbits \u2013 I just started rabbits.\u201d\r\n\r\nLewis is following in the footsteps of several family members by joining FFA and although he grew up on a farm, he is the first to say that FFA is welcoming to all kinds of students.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou don\u2019t have to be on a farm,\u201d he said. \u201cI would convince people by telling them that you don\u2019t have to be in a horticulture, agriculture field [to join]. If you enjoy being outside and enjoy learning new things around horticulture, ag \u2013 around that field \u2013 that\u2019s what matters. You don\u2019t have to have a career that revolves around it. You can go into nursing like Lily is or you can be an engineer.\r\n\r\n\u201cAny field you go to, it\u2019s going to involve part of what you\u2019ve learned,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nReporter Sara Stull is a junior and has been in FFA since her freshman year.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cBoth my brothers were in FFA and once I got into high school, I knew I wanted to complete (three years) in something,\u201d she said. \u201cI took Ag I and Horticulture, and I just fell in love with it.\u201d\r\n\r\nThis is Stull\u2019s first year as an officer, but she has enjoyed taking on a leadership role in the club.\r\n\r\nSecretary Makayla Ervine is a senior who has been a completer in both computer applications as well as agriculture.\r\n\r\n\u201cI completed in all my computer apps classes, and I needed to take something different,\u201d she said. \u201cI had a friend who was also in the class and they said it was really good. I decided to join.\u201d\r\n\r\nErvine said she enjoys FFA because she is able to meet new people and likes doing work that is fulfilling.\r\n\r\n\u201cJust being outside, meeting new people, and getting to hang out and work,\u201d she said. \u201cBut it doesn\u2019t feel like work when we do it because we\u2019re all having fun with it.\u201d\r\n\r\nAfter graduation, Ervine plans to pursue a degree in radiology.\r\n\r\nSentinel Hannah Burks is a sophomore who hopes to one day be president of the club.\r\n\r\n\u201cSentinel is stationed at the door,\u201d she said, explaining her office. \u201cI\u2019m kind of the greeter of the group. Introducing us to people. Kind of a spokesperson. If you need anything, I\u2019ve got you.\u201d\r\n\r\nBurks began her agriculture education at a young age through her 4-H club. She remembers being at a ham, bacon and egg sale and seeing the FFA members in their blue jackets, which left an impression.\r\n\r\n\u201cI saw them, and I didn\u2019t really know much about them, but I was like, \u2018man they look good,\u2019\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nIt wasn\u2019t long before she got one of those jackets for herself, although she had been an old pro at participating in shows through 4-H.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve always had animals at home,\u201d she said. \u201cI would say 4-H definitely led me into FFA. I\u2019m also a member of 4-H, so I was raising livestock through that and then I got into FFA and now, I\u2019m not only raising livestock, but I\u2019m learning more of the financial side. I feel like I\u2019m learning more about how to have an entrepreneurship in it with FFA.\u201d\r\n\r\nBurks is following her dad and brother who were also in FFA. It wasn\u2019t until her teacher, Andy Friel, told her about being in the club with her dad that she learned he was a member, as well.\r\n\r\n\u201cI didn\u2019t even know my dad was in FFA, and I got in FFA and then he told me he won at nationals, and I\u2019m like, \u2018why didn\u2019t I ever know about this?\u2019\u201d she said. \u201cThen I found his old FFA jacket and I was like, \u2018oh my gosh.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nNot only did Burks\u2019 dad, John Paul Burks, win at nationals, he was number one in the nation in forestry.\r\n\r\n\u201cYeah, he told me all about that,\u201d Burks said. \u201cHe said at states he won third and his two other buddies beat him. He got so mad, so every day after school he stayed and worked with his forestry teacher and they went out to Kansas City and he won nationals out there.\u201d\r\n\r\nAlthough Burks has yet to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she did get to attend the state convention with several of her fellow officers.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a blast,\u201d she said. \u201cI absolutely loved it.\u201d\r\n\r\nParliamentarian Jessica Armstrong is a sophomore and began her agriculture career in 4-H. She was showing steers before she became an FFA member and continues to be a beam of energy that spreads excitement to her fellow officers.\r\n\r\n\u201cI just kind of make sure the meetings run correctly, make sure we didn\u2019t leave anything out,\u201d she said. \u201cI just kind of tell everybody to do something.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve lived on my own farm my entire life, raising livestock,\u201d she continued. \u201cMy dad was in FFA. I was kind of forced into FFA, but I really enjoy it. I connect and bond with other people with my experience and their experience.\u201d\r\n\r\nTreasurer Logan Wimer is a junior and although he hasn\u2019t been able to compete or attend conventions, he has enjoyed his time in the organization.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve had family members that have been in FFA, and Mr. Berry came down my eighth grade year to do a PowerPoint presentation to tell us what it was about,\u201d he said. \u201cI thought it was pretty interesting so I said, \u2018you know what, I think I should try this.\u2019 So my freshman year, I tried it, and I really enjoyed it.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhile it\u2019s been a trying year for the club because of the continued precautions due to COVID, the officers are ready to get back to normal with the club\u2019s events and conventions.\r\n\r\nThey are planning the annual ham, bacon, egg show and sale, the livestock show and sale and getting the greenhouse ready for the spring growing season.\r\n\r\nAs they go about their school year, participating in athletics and academic programs, there\u2019s no denying who they are when they wear their dark blue corduroy jackets. \r\n\r\nThey are FFA.
