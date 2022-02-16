<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit-Baker.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="289" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85473" \/>\r\n\r\nCrystal Dawn Smith Ba-ker, age 38, of Marlinton, passed away suddenly Friday, January 21, 2022.\r\n\r\nBorn February 12, 1983, she was a daughter of Donna Parris Smith and the late Carl \u201cDiddlehop\u201d Smith.\r\n\r\nCrystal was a proud Army veteran and an animal lover. Her smile was bright and contagious. She touched many lives and will be missed by so many.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jason Baker; son, Koby Green; daughter, Jayden Green; brother, Brandon Smith; two uncles, Charles Smith and companion, Rosa, of Marlinton, and Jimmy \u201cGeorge\u201d Smith, and wife, Brenda Parris Smith, of Marlinton; aunt, Louise, of Salisbury, North Carolina; and several cousins.\r\n\r\nThe body was cremated.\r\n\r\nThere was no service.\r\n
