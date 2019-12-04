Herald Jay Lambert, age 86, of Arbovale, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born May 31, 1933, in Arbovale, he was a son of the late Clay and Jesse Lawrence Lambert.

Herald was a member of the Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, a 1953 graduate of Green Bank High School, a United States Army Veteran and was retired from the United States Forest Service with 34 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Perry Lambert; sisters, Sadie Bullock, Betty Lambert, Nola Raines and Neoma “Toots” Cross; and brothers, Clenn, Junior, Cretes and Paul Lambert.

He is survived by his daughter, Regina Lambert Wilson, and husband, Billy, of Arbovale; a grandson, William “Gage” Wilson, of Arbovale; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow at Arbovale Cemetery with Military Rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

