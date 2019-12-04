Kenneth Allen “Kenny” Mallow, age 46, of Durbin, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home.

Born May 23, 1973, at Marlinton, he was a son of Betty Lee Sponagle Mallow, of Arbovale, and the late Charles Phillip Mallow, Sr.

Kenny was a member of Pine Grove Church of the Brethren. He was employed by Murphy’s Auto Repair. He was an honorary member of Mountaineer BMW in Parkersburg and also B.F.D. Volunteer Fire Department. He served as the 2019 Parade Marshal for Durbin Days.

Kenny loved everybody and was a friend to everyone. He didn’t know a stranger and was happy all the time.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Janet Lynn, of Arbovale; and a brother, Charles Phillip “Tommy” Mallow, Jr., of Arbovale; and numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held December 1 at New Hope Church of the Brethren in Dunmore with Pastors Julian Rittenhouse and David Plank officiating. Burial was in Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

Memorials may be made to Davis House Foundation, P.O. Box 1188, Elkins, WV 26241-9943.

